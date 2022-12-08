Shrewsbury hotel evacuated and roads closed in police incident

Police blocking off Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, after the bomb threat - which later turned out to not be genuine - was made. Photo: Andrew Brady

West Mercia Police confirmed it was taking precautionary action after receiving a call about a bomb threat at around 7.30pm. It was later confirmed the threat was not genuine.

Measures were taken to evacuate The Lion Hotel, on Wyle Cop, along with other businesses and private properties in the immediate vicinity.

Road closures were put in place in surrounding streets Wyle Cop, Dogpole and the High Street.

Superintendent Rebecca Love said: “We will endeavour to update further when we can and request that the public keep away from the area to allow emergency services to do their job. Thank you.”

The Peach Tree restaurant on Abbey Foregate has opened its doors to evacuated residents who need somewhere to go.

Manager Dani Leah confirmed the restaurant would stay open for as long as people needed it, even if that is way into the night.

"In the times where things are happening, The Peach Tree family will welcome you in," Dani said.

"The first I heard of it was where all the police were parked in the Abbey Foregate car park, then we had a few call."

On Facebook, The Peach Tree team have said: "To all affected by the evacuation in town, we have the heating on and we are open if you are at a loss of where to go at the moment.