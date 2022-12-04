Hundreds turn out for carol concert to support Shrewsbury river safety campaign

The carol concert for river safety at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury

The event took place at St Mary's Church in the town centre on Saturday night.

It was organised by Ruth Bertenshaw, and was to raise money for the church's stained glass windows restoration project and the Make Our River Safer campaign.

Two young men lost their lives in the river earlier this year, and there were also multiple rescues. A safety review was unveiled by Shropshire Council in the week.

The carol concert for river safety at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury

The carol concert for river safety at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury

The carol concert for river safety at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury

The St Giles Church community choir led the singing, and leading the service was the Bishop of Shrewsbury, Sarah Bullock, with Reverend Andrew Knight. Shrewsbury Mayor Elisabeth Roberts was also in attendance, as were several people affected by river incidents.

As well as carol singing, there were several readings delivered.

The carol concert for river safety at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury

The carol concert for river safety at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury

The carol concert for river safety at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury

Many people donated to the two causes, and organisers will count it up early in the week to come.

Ruth said: "There was a really good turnout. I don't think we've had that many before for a locally organised event. You can see how much the causes mean to everyone.

"The bells were ringing, there was carol singing and there were readings.

The carol concert for river safety at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury

The carol concert for river safety at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury

The carol concert for river safety at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury

"There was an awful lot of support for the river campaign.

"The mayor, particularly, was very supportive. People seemed very appreciative.

"I would like to say thank you to everybody who was involved."

The carol concert for river safety at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury

The carol concert for river safety at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury