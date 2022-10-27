Shrewsbury is 'cheating capital of Shropshire', says affairs website

Shrewsbury is the county's "cheating capital", say illicitencounters.com

There are 1,338 people in the town are having affairs - a 19% fall on last year's figure of 1,649, according to illicitencounters.com, which describes itself as "the UK's leading affairs site".

The fall, according to the website, is due to the cost of living crisis making it too expensive for many people to go out and socialise.

The interactive "Infidelity Index" allows users to search a town, city or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.

Figures for other places in Shropshire include Telford (691 cheats, down from 1,499 last year), Oswestry (641 cheats, up from 618 last year), Market Drayton (530 cheats, up from 488 last year), Whitchurch (400 cheats, up from 386), Bridgnorth (330 cheats, up from 318 last year), and Ludlow (287 cheat, up from 278 last year).

The cheating map is based on data from one million postcodes gathered by illicitencounters.com.

Spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said: “We have seen a big fall in affairs in Shrewsbury and Telford - the two leading towns in Shropshire.

"However , there have been rises in some of the small towns in the county.