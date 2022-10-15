Notification Settings

Hundreds queue up in Shrewsbury for 45p fish and chip offer deemed 'too good to turn down'

By Dominic Robertson

Bargain fish and chips proved too good to resist with hundreds of people queueing up for a new restaurant's 45p offer.

Mother Hubbard's has now opened in Castle Street, Shrewsbury
Chip shop franchise Mother Hubbard's opened its newest branch in Shrewsbury this morning, with a chance for people to grab fish and chips for just 45p – instead of the £8.95 normal price.

The Castle Street restaurant opened up at 11am with barriers set up and people waiting in line from 10.30am.

The shop was full with bags ready to parcel up fish and chips – with the restaurant's head chef, Chris Farnell expecting to get through all 1,000 promotional bargains on offer by 4pm.

Customers queued up to get fish and chips for just 45p
Phil Thomas, 77, from Shrewsbury, said he had been walking past when he noticed the offer which was too good to turn down.

He said: "It is a great deal and a big fish as well, I expected it to be just a little thing but it's a great offer."

The new restaurant, which will be open to dine in after today, has walls lined with historic pictures of Shrewsbury.

Carol Mora from Shrewsbury with Mother Hubbard

Mr Farnell said that the offer was a nod to the past of the company, with 45p being the price fish and chips would have cost back in 1972 when the firm first opened.

He said that it was also a way to offer something to the community – particularly at a time when people are facing rising costs in all aspects of life.

The head chef said they were delighted to be open, and looking forward sharing top quality fish and chips with the people of Shrewsbury.

Head fryer Chris Farnell

He said: "We believe in quality, we don't scrimp on price, we buy the best produce we can, we use haddock in our shops, we use the best potatoes and we have designed our own Mother Hubbard's batter mix."

He said the firm, which has shops across the country is "going from strength to strength".

Mr Farnell added that he loved the promotional opening days, which he has helped run at the firm's other shops across the country, but was also excited about opening tomorrow when the restaurant will have its full menu available for the first time.

Dominic Robertson

