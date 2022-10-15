Mother Hubbard's has now opened in Castle Street, Shrewsbury

Chip shop franchise Mother Hubbard's opened its newest branch in Shrewsbury this morning, with a chance for people to grab fish and chips for just 45p – instead of the £8.95 normal price.

The Castle Street restaurant opened up at 11am with barriers set up and people waiting in line from 10.30am.

The shop was full with bags ready to parcel up fish and chips – with the restaurant's head chef, Chris Farnell expecting to get through all 1,000 promotional bargains on offer by 4pm.

Phil Thomas, 77, from Shrewsbury, said he had been walking past when he noticed the offer which was too good to turn down.

He said: "It is a great deal and a big fish as well, I expected it to be just a little thing but it's a great offer."

The new restaurant, which will be open to dine in after today, has walls lined with historic pictures of Shrewsbury.

Mr Farnell said that the offer was a nod to the past of the company, with 45p being the price fish and chips would have cost back in 1972 when the firm first opened.

He said that it was also a way to offer something to the community – particularly at a time when people are facing rising costs in all aspects of life.

The head chef said they were delighted to be open, and looking forward sharing top quality fish and chips with the people of Shrewsbury.

He said: "We believe in quality, we don't scrimp on price, we buy the best produce we can, we use haddock in our shops, we use the best potatoes and we have designed our own Mother Hubbard's batter mix."

He said the firm, which has shops across the country is "going from strength to strength".