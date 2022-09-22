Final vintage and classic vehicle show to be held in memory of event's founder

Richard Davys-Jones

The Forden Vintage and Classic Bike and Car Show was the idea of local resident, Richard Davys-Jones, to raise funds for the local primary school.

Richard died in November and those who used to help stage the event are putting it on for the final time on Sunday as a tribute to him.

The event will be held at the Forden Community Centre and fields from 10am until 4pm.

Hundreds of people are expected to exhibit their vintage and classic vehicles which this year even include dragsters.

One of those organising Sunday's event, Rhiannon Kershaw, said: "Rich was the founder of the successful Forden Vintage and Classic Bike Show which grew from very humble beginnings.

"He was so incredibly proud of the show that it had become but due to the pandemic it hadn’t run for a few years. This year we are holding one final show in Rich’s memory and we are hoping that he approves."

The entrance fee for the show is £5 with children free.

Food and drink will be available and there will also be live music.