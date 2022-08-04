Festival planned around top tennis tournament

6. Laura Robson

Not only will tennis fans get to see leading British and international tennis players compete in the W100 Women’s Tour but there’s a whole host of wonderful family fun on offer at The Shrewsbury Club.

Taking place at The Shrewsbury Club from Sunday, October 30 to Sunday, November 6 2022, visitors can enjoy a festival of tennis, with street food, interactive fan zones and live music as well as specialist ticketed events.

One of Britain's best loved tennis players, Laura Robson, will star in and evening of conversation with her and high-profile coach, Iain Bates. As well as sharing their stories, they will take part in a question and answer session with the audience.

A free workshop entitled No Sweat: Careers in Sport, will give students an opportunity to learn about a career in sport as well as watch some world class tennis.

The programme will also include a party night with dancing to the live band “Dirty Rockin Scoundrels”, street food and a bar run by Shrewsbury’s “Gindifferent”.