Band gearing up for charity festival this weekend

Adam, who lives in Dorrington, is lead singer and guitarist with 'The Barebacks', one of the headline acts at the popular 'Smokefest' on Saturday, July 23.

Other bands appearing at the festival include The Limit, Brew 22, Huckworm, Marshall and the Hats and singer Bekki Cameron.

The Barebacks, who also perform cover versions along with their rock and blues will have guest singer and guitarist Ben Redfern, and singer Becky Eardley on stage with them.

There will also be plenty of food and drink and a display of mustang cars at the event

This year's 'Smokefest' will be held at Pembers Oak, Kingswood, Kington near Leominster and will raise money for Macmillan Cancer and Cardiac Risk in the Young.

Smokefest has moved to the venue to allow overnight campers, and to grow the festival, but will be a free onsite car park and a shuttle bus running from the Royal Oak to the event for a small suggested donation of a £1, which will go to the charities.

Gates open at 3pm, first act is on at 4pm.

The event is organised by Andy 'Smokey' Davies, his son Liam Davies and friend Alan Dixon.

Liam said: "We wanted to hold a day long music festival of local acts, so dad, Alan and I have organised this year’s festival after two years out, we are hoping it will be our best yet."