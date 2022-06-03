Shrewsbury Food Festival return just weeks away

The popular Shrewsbury Food Festival offers something for all the family

Shrewsbury Food Festival is back at the Quarry on June 25 and 26. There will be 200 food, drink, home and garden stalls.

A variety of street food, beer, wine, gin and cocktail bars will be on site, and there will be demonstrations, talks and cook-alongs from top chefs, and an educational "field and fork" area with piglets, cows, alpacas and ducklings.

A packed live music programme has been prepared for the stage area, with popular local bands ready to play old favourites and upbeat numbers.

In the kids area, the Panic Circus will be back with their performances and circus skill training. Youngsters can try juggling, walking on stilts or hula hooping.

There will also be a 400ft inflatable obstacle course that stretches right across the park.

A festival spokeswoman said: "Try a glider simulation, ride a bike, cookalong with a top chef, visit our STEM area, meet an alpaca, talk to a police officer, have a go at a new instrument with Shropshire Music Service, learn about fire rescue, spot a pig, and learn about where our food comes from at our Field to Field area. Phew - that's a lot to pack in!

"Try out your hockey skills with Telford Tigers, test your tennis talent with Tennis Shropshire or show your strength with Bright Star Boxing!

"We’ll also have teacup rides, performers, crafts, a space hopper arena, sand pit and lots more fun activities. Tickets are cheaper if you buy online in advance

"We hope you can join us for a wonderful summer's weekend of foodie fun!"