Covid memorial sculpture to be unveiled in Shrewsbury Abbey service

Paul Kennedy with a smaller version of the sculpture

The sculpture, commissioned by Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner, and created by Bridgnorth-based artist Paul Kennedy, will be permanently based at Shrewsbury's Abbey following the service.

The public are being invited to attend the ceremony at the abbey, at 6pm on Sunday.

The sculpture was commissioned to commemorate the difficult times people in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin have experienced throughout the Covid pandemic.

The sculpture being created at Mr Kennedy's workshop

As well as the original taking pride of place in the abbey, there will also be a copy in Telford and Wrekin.

The bronze sculpture features the fingerprints of people across the county, with sessions taking place earlier this year where people could put their own print in the clay being used to create the artwork.

Mrs Turner said: "I am so delighted that this stunning sculpture has been completed with the assistance and collaboration of so many people.

A close-up of the finger prints that feature as part of the sculpture

"I very much enjoyed meeting some of the Covid volunteers while we were imprinting our finger prints into the clay back in March.

"It is very appropriate that this sculpture has been created by so many because the pandemic has impacted a lot of people in Shropshire and Telford in many different ways."

Mr Kennedy said: "This sculpture is one of the most interesting pieces of art I have worked on. I am very much looking forward to seeing it in situ in Shewsbury Abbey.

