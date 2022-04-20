Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Funeral date set for 'selfless, loving, and caring' 19-year-old

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

The funeral for a 'selfless, loving, and caring' woman killed in a car crash will take place later this month.

Charlotte Hope revisiting the Restart charity where she had previously volunteered
Charlotte Hope revisiting the Restart charity where she had previously volunteered

The service, for Charlotte Hope, will be held at St Mary's Church in Shawbury at 3.30pm on Friday, April 29.

Charlotte, 19, and from Shawbury, died after a crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on the afternoon of Saturday, April 9.

Charlotte's father, RAF Wing Commander Neil Hope, said the service would be "a celebration of Lottie's short life", and that everyone is welcome to pay their respects.

It is expected that speakers will be set up outside the church so that people unable to sit inside can listen to the service.

Charlotte's family have said any donations in her memory will go to Restart – a Kenyan charity where the 19-year-old volunteered, helping children who have lived on the streets.

A Just Giving page for the charity has also been set up in Charlotte's memory, which has already raised more than £1,000.

Wg Cdr Hope asked people attending to "please wear whatever you consider Charlotte would expect you in".

Those who wish to attend are asked to e-mail Mark Smales at mark.smales425@mod.gov.uk to allow the family to get an idea of numbers.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Just Giving page can do so at justgiving.com/fundraising/charlottehope9

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News