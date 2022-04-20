Funeral date set for 'selfless, loving, and caring' 19-year-old

Charlotte Hope revisiting the Restart charity where she had previously volunteered

The service, for Charlotte Hope, will be held at St Mary's Church in Shawbury at 3.30pm on Friday, April 29.

Charlotte, 19, and from Shawbury, died after a crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on the afternoon of Saturday, April 9.

Charlotte's father, RAF Wing Commander Neil Hope, said the service would be "a celebration of Lottie's short life", and that everyone is welcome to pay their respects.

It is expected that speakers will be set up outside the church so that people unable to sit inside can listen to the service.

Charlotte's family have said any donations in her memory will go to Restart – a Kenyan charity where the 19-year-old volunteered, helping children who have lived on the streets.

A Just Giving page for the charity has also been set up in Charlotte's memory, which has already raised more than £1,000.

Wg Cdr Hope asked people attending to "please wear whatever you consider Charlotte would expect you in".

Those who wish to attend are asked to e-mail Mark Smales at mark.smales425@mod.gov.uk to allow the family to get an idea of numbers.