Pensioner's plea to help fund beloved Chihuahua's life-saving operation

John Davies with his beloved pet Chihuahua Oscar

Oscar, an eight year-old Chihuahua, suffered a slipped disc in his back last month which required specialist treatment at a veterinary clinic in Birmingham.

His owner, 73 year-old John Davies, has pet insurance and believed the £8,300 cost of the operation was covered by the policy.

But he was shocked to discover that it would only cover the first £3,000 and he has been left needing to find more than £5,000 to settle the bill.

"I only live on the basic state pension," said Mr Davies, who lives in Shrewsbury.

"I can't afford to make up the £5,000 balance."

Mr Davies was at home with Oscar, and his other Chihuahua, Willow, when he heard a loud yelp.

He saw that Oscar's back legs had collapsed and, with his daughter Paula, took the dog to the Abbey Veterinary Centre in Holywell Street the next day.

They said Oscar had a slipped disc which had crushed his spinal chord and needed an operation to fix his spine which could be carried out in either Birmingham or Chester.

The next day Mr Davies took Oscar to The Willows in Birmingham. He was given an MRI scan, was operated upon and stayed at the clinic for five days.

At that point, Mr Davies says he was told the operation was covered by his pet insurance and that he would only have to pay £95.

But after he put in the claim he says he received an email stating that because the policy's excess had been exceeded the company would only pay £3,000 of the £8,321 bill, meaning he must find the rest.

Mr Davies, who was widowed in 2017 when his wife of 25 years Christine died, says his dogs are his life.

"Without the operation Oscar would have had to be put down," he said.

"He is a lively, affectionate little dog, or he was before all this happened.

"I can't imagine life without Oscar and Willow."

Mr Davies said Oscar is now on the road to recovery and with three to six weeks of rest he will be able to resume his daily walks.

A gofundme page has been set up to help meet the cost of the operation.

"If possible please help Oscar," said Mr Davies, who added that he has messaged everyone who has made a donation.

"He is my life."

Mr Davies wished to thank his daughter Paula, friend Char Jones and Sarah, Karen and Mike of Abbie's Pets in Ditherington Road, Shrewsbury who set up the fund for Oscar.