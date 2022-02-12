Krazy Races returns to Shrewsbury this year

Launching the Krazy Races event in support of Macmillan Cancer Support are John Harrison, Sarah Belcher, Bev Marchant, Irene Rennie, Kate Thomas, Kelly Pritchard, Chris Bowen, Adrian Bowen, Carole Green, Colin Stockton, Claire Wheatley.(Picture by Steve Leath)

This free event, first held in 2019, is expected to draw thousands of spectators all keen to see carefully crafted karts hurtle down a track featuring chicanes, obstacles and water features.

The event, to be held at The Quarry in May, will see more than 40 teams participating in a knockout style competition with trophies going to the 'fastest winner', 'best dressed', 'most innovative design' and more.

This year's event was launched on Thursday at The Featherbed Pub in Battlefield Road.

Sarah Belcher, Founder of Krazy Races said: “After a challenging couple of years for everyone, we are delighted to be returning to Shrewsbury to bring some much needed laughs and joy to the town.

"There will be more fun than you can imagine, Krazy entertainment and lots of ‘wow, did they really just do that?’

"This event is sure to capture the imaginations of the community and business in the area and together we can create a spectacular, unique and different event for the town.”

Event organiser Sarah Belcher Events is working in partnership with Macmillan after 2019’s event helped raise over £20,000 for the cancer charity and other causes.

Macmillan relationship fundraising area manager in the West Midlands, Hannah Fahy, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Krazy Races as the charity partner for this year's event and we can’t wait to see our very own Macmillan soap box competing in the race.

“The race was hugely successful in 2019, and it’s fantastic to see them resuming this year following Covid.

"The races are a great opportunity to raise vital funds for Macmillan, so that we can continue to do whatever it takes for people living with cancer, and it’s exciting to be working closely with the Krazy Races team again as we did in 2019.

“As well as having our own soap box competing, there will be opportunities for race participants to fundraise for Macmillan, and we will also be at the events with information stands, tombola’s and cake stalls.

"We are really looking forward to the Krazy Races, and hope to see plenty of people there.”