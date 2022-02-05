Climbing Out charity to hold celebration ball

Kelda Wood, who will receive the MBE for services to charity

The Climbing Out Charity Ball and Awards will have a ‘Roaring Twenties’ theme, a three course meal, live music and the chance to hear the inspirational stories of nine award recipients.

Climbing Out, which was founded 12 years ago, runs activity programmes to rebuild the confidence, self-esteem and motivation of participants through outdoor activities and mental resilience coaching.

The charity was founded by Kelda Wood, who herself suffered a life-changing leg injury in 2002 but found new direction in her life as an outdoor instructor.

“I have been running Climbing Out for 12 years now,” said Kelda.

“We give people the tools to find new direction and purpose.

“There are some incredible stories among the participants and this is an opportunity to acknowledge their achievements and share their stories with people at the ball.

“It’s always emotional, powerful and special.”

Around 500 people have been the Climbing Out programme, which is Shropshire-based but also holds its activities in the Peak District and The Lake District.

The ball will feature a promise auction, a performance from a Climbing Out participant who loves to sing and live music from The Vegas Hooligans.

“This was going to be our tenth anniversary ball but we have had to wait two years for it to happen,” added Kelda who holds the distinction of being the first para-rower to row solo, unsupported, across the Atlantic Ocean.

“We want to celebrate what our participants have achieved and everyone is welcome - the more the merrier.”

The ball and awards will take place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on May 21, 2022 from 7pm to 12.30pm. The dress code is Roaring Twenties.