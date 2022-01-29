£50 fine for Shrewsbury shop burglar who damaged police vehicle

Inocencia in Castle Gates, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.

James Morgan, aged 37, targeted Inocencia in Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, in the early hours of the morning of Friday, January 22.

After he was arrested, he also caused damage to a police vehicle.

Morgan, whose address was given as The Exchange Hotel, Bellstone, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal and criminal damage in relation to the police vehicle.