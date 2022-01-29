Notification Settings

£50 fine for Shrewsbury shop burglar who damaged police vehicle

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A man has been fined £50 for causing damage to a Shrewsbury clothes shop in an attempted burglary.

Inocencia in Castle Gates, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.
James Morgan, aged 37, targeted Inocencia in Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, in the early hours of the morning of Friday, January 22.

After he was arrested, he also caused damage to a police vehicle.

Morgan, whose address was given as The Exchange Hotel, Bellstone, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal and criminal damage in relation to the police vehicle.

He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to Inocencia. He was also ordered to carry out 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Nick Humphreys

Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

