Two-car smash near special needs school in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

Emergency services rushed to a two-car crash near a special needs school in Shrewsbury.

Woodcote Way, near Severndale Specialist Academy, Monkmoor. Photo: Google.
The crash happened near Severndale Specialist Academy on Woodcote Way, Monkmoor, at around 9am on Friday.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.05am on Friday, January 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision involving two cars had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"No persons trapped. Fire crews made both vehicles safe using small gear. Police and ambulance were in attendance.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Woodcote Way at 9.01am and currently have one ambulance in attendance."

No further details on casualties are currently available.

Motorists were advised that traffic was slow in both directions. AA's traffic news service said: "Slow traffic due to accident on Woodcote Way both ways between A5112 Telford Way and Monkmoor Road."

