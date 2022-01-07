Two-car smash near special needs school in Shrewsbury

Woodcote Way, near Severndale Specialist Academy, Monkmoor. Photo: Google.

The crash happened near Severndale Specialist Academy on Woodcote Way, Monkmoor, at around 9am on Friday.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.05am on Friday, January 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision involving two cars had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"No persons trapped. Fire crews made both vehicles safe using small gear. Police and ambulance were in attendance.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Woodcote Way at 9.01am and currently have one ambulance in attendance."

No further details on casualties are currently available.