Another crash at busy A5 Emstrey roundabout in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Two vehicles collided at a busy Shrewsbury roundabout where traffic lights are out of action following a previous crash.

Emstrey island

A crash took place on a busy roundabout on the A5 in Shrewsbury last night.

The two-vehicle smash happened on the Emstrey roundabout on the A5 at around 7.20pm on Sunday. Nobody was trapped.

A set of traffic lights are currently out at the roundabout after another crash on December 11. Highways England say they are unlikely to be repaired until the new year due to an issue with the supply of parts.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.20pm on Sunday, December, 19, we received a call reporting an RTC in Shrewsbury involving two vehicles.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury. No persons trapped. No action required by fire service."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

