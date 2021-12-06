Madness to play Shrewsbury Quarry next year with tickets on sale this week

Madness will be performing in Shrewsbury's Quarry next year

The band, famed for hits including Baggy Trousers and House of Fun, will be in the Quarry on July 15, 2022, with support acts to be announced. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

A statement from the band said: "We hear there is real magic in the waters of the River Severn and we can’t wait for it to work on us and all the Madheads that come and see us at The Quarry next summer…Bring it on.”

The group, formed in Camden, London in 1976, found initial success in the late '70s and early ‘80s as frontrunners of the 2 Tone Ska revival.

They soon went on to find universal fame through a string of 15 UK Top 10 charting singles, with their crowning glory the seminal UK No.1 House Of Fun.