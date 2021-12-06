Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Madness to play Shrewsbury Quarry next year with tickets on sale this week

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Ska pop royalty Madness have announced a major outdoor gig in Shrewsbury next summer.

Madness will be performing in Shrewsbury's Quarry next year
Madness will be performing in Shrewsbury's Quarry next year

The band, famed for hits including Baggy Trousers and House of Fun, will be in the Quarry on July 15, 2022, with support acts to be announced. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

A statement from the band said: "We hear there is real magic in the waters of the River Severn and we can’t wait for it to work on us and all the Madheads that come and see us at The Quarry next summer…Bring it on.”

The group, formed in Camden, London in 1976, found initial success in the late '70s and early ‘80s as frontrunners of the 2 Tone Ska revival.

They soon went on to find universal fame through a string of 15 UK Top 10 charting singles, with their crowning glory the seminal UK No.1 House Of Fun.

Tickets cost £45. To purchase from 10am on Friday, visit myticket.co.uk/artists/madness

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury entertainment
Entertainment
Music
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News