Drop in meetings for town plans to end rat-running

The walkabouts are part of Shropshire Council plans for the areas

Residents in the Copthorne and Porthill areas of Shrewsbury are being invited to go on a walkabout this week to find out more about plans to make the areas ‘liveable neighbourhoods’ for a trial period of up to 18 months.

A liveable neighbourhood aims to make neighbourhood streets safer and more appealing for residents, cyclists and pedestrians by removing rat-running traffic.

Three walkabouts are taking place this week – each led by Shropshire Council officers and local councillors Rob Wilson and Julian Dean.

They will take place from 8am to 9.30am, and 4pm to 6pm today, and from 10.30am to noon on Sunday, October 16.

Each walkabout starts from Porthill Bridge.

Three community drop-in sessions are also being held this week where people can find out more about the plan and ask questions.

They take place from 2pm to 4pm tomorrow at The Beacon, and from 4pm to 6pm at The Bricklayers Arms.

There will be another session from noon to 2pm on Saturday, October 16.

The walkabouts and drop-in sessions are part of a public engagement exercise that runs from Monday 4 October until 1 November 2021.