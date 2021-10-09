Ross Noble 'chomping at the bit' ahead of Shrewsbury comedy shows

By Nick Humphreys

Comedian Ross Noble has said he is "chomping at the bit" to get back on stage ahead of his visit to Shropshire.

The 45-year-old Geordie is performing his new show Humournoid at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on October 18 and 19. The shows were originally scheduled for April last year, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After long periods of theatres being closed, Noble is glad to be back out doing what he does best.

“Not only did every theatre in the world close…it was against the law to do the thing that I’ve devoted thirty years of my life doing! I was literally going, ‘What am I going to do?’”

Tickets are £27.50 and shows start at 8pm. To book tickets visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/comedy/ross-noble/

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

