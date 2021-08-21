List of road closures for Shrewsbury 10k

2020's Shrewsbury 10K

The Hatfields Shrewsbury 10k is due to start from The Quarry at 9am, with closures to roads across the town between 8.30am and 1pm.

The roads on the route affected are as follows: St Chad's Terrace, Claremont Bank, Lower Claremont Bank, Barker Street, Bellstone, St John's Hill, Cross Hill, Swan Hill, College Hill, Princess Street, Milk Street, High Street, Mardol Head, Shoplatch, Bridge Street, Welsh Bridge, Frankwell, The Mount, Richmond Drive, Copthorne Road, New Street, Porthill Road, Ashton Road, Canonbury, Kingsland Road, Longden Coleham, Coleham Head, English Bridge, Wyle Cop, St Julians Crescent, and St Julians Friars.