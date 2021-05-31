Wildlife group wants Shrewsbury bridge netting removed as 30 pigeons rescued

Pigeons underneath the bridge

Cuan Wildlife Centre wants a re-think over the netting put in place at the Castle Foregate Railway Bridge in Shrewsbury earlier this year.

The centre says the mesh, which was introduced in an effort to reduce the amount of pigeon droppings on the pavement below, is causing serious welfare issues for birds which become trapped.

Bethany Robinson, senior wildlife assistant at Cuan Wildlife Centre, said that one bird had been trapped in the netting for as long as three weeks.

She said that they had footage of its mother trying to feed it through the mesh, while others rescued have been "completely emaciated", with 10 birds having died.

She has called on Network Rail to remove the mesh, board up the underneath of the bridge, and create a nearby pigeon loft with the aim of giving the birds a new 'home'.

The issue of droppings under the bridge has been a significant problem, creating an unsafe pavement for the public, and leading to the use of the netting.

Ms Robinson said she believed the creation of a pigeon loft would be an effective, albeit costly solution.

She said: "We would like the netting completely removed. I know it would cost a lot of money but it costs a lot of money if they keep having to close the road and rescue pigeons every time they are stuck.

The state of the pavements under the bridge was the catalyst for new netting

"We would like to see them board it up under the bridge completely so no birds can get in there at all, and then re-home the birds.

"Pigeons are homing birds, they have roosted under there for years, they see it as their home, even though this wire netting is there they still try and get in.

"It has worked in other areas where they make a pigeon loft and the birds are fed there.

"It would be costly but every time they have to go up there they need to get permission to close the road then use a cherry picker to go up and get the bird and patch up the gaps in the net."

Ms Robinson said that the company had shown it cared about the birds with the efforts it took over the original project.

She said: "They have showed a lot of emphasis on making sure the birds are cared for but they have expected this plan to work and sadly it hasn't."

In a statement Network Rail said it had been made aware of concerns that some pigeons are finding their way inside the metal mesh and getting stuck.