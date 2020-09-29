New services planned next to A5 in Shrewsbury

The land, next to Churncote Island where Welshpool Road meets the A5, was bought by fuel station operator EG Group earlier this year and the company has now submitted its plans to Shropshire Council for approval.

EG Group, also known as Euro Garages, already operates outlets in Shrewsbury at Battlefield Roundabout, Dobbies Island and Thieves Lane.

The application has been submitted as a ‘hybrid’, with full planning permission being sought for the restaurant, coffee shop and fuel station, along with the access off Welshpool Road, while a 500 square metre building for business use is seeking outline approval.

A planning statement submitted along with the application says the scheme will create 65 full-time and 40 part-time jobs, excluding the office block.

The site forms part of the Shrewsbury West Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), a masterplan for which was approved by the council in 2013.

A design and access statement in support of the application says: “All buildings are designed in accordance with each brand’s corporate design and have been rolled out nationally across England, Scotland and Wales.

“The overall design, layout and proposed materials for the development are synonymous with the Euro Garages branding, which is one of high quality, modern and clean aesthetics.

“While the proposed development reflects the Euro Garages branding and superior quality, consideration has been given to the application site and the surrounding environment.

“The proposed site layout optimises the use of the site whilst also ensuring that no over-development is taking place.

“The site has been arranged internally to allow customers to access the petrol filling station and drive through facilities independently.

“This is to ensure that customers who wish to use both facilities park in a dedicated area rather than at the petrol filling station.

“The petrol filling station will be the main feature of the proposed development and is located to ensure visibility from the highway.”

The development will include an internal roundabout and more than 170 parking spaces, along with cycle parking.

The application will be decided by Shropshire Council.

While the current application site lies to the south of Welshpool Road, the majority of the Shrewsbury West SUE relates to land between Welshpool Road and the Oxon Link Road section of the proposed Shrewsbury North West Relief Road.

The SUE will see around 750 homes built in Bicton Heath in the next few years alongside expansion of the Oxon Business Park, a new health business campus, local centre, road improvements and open space.

Plans for the first 345 houses are currently being considered by the council, after previous proposals for 296 homes were re-drawn.