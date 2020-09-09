Revamp for Wilfred Owen memorial in Shrewsbury

The memorial in the grounds of Shrewsbury Abbey, called Symmetery, was inaugurated in June 1993 but is showing the effects of ageing and weathering.

Early this year the Wilfred Owen Association launched an appeal to spruce it up.

"We have finally raised sufficient funds for the restoration of Symmetry," said Caroline Thewles of the association.

She added that it was hoped to start work on September 21.

Designed by Paul de Monchaux, the pale granite abstract structure, which also doubles as a bench, is carved with the inscription “I am the enemy you killed my friend.”

Owen, who was born in Oswestry, later lived in Shrewsbury. He was killed in action just one week before the end of the conflict in 1918.

Refurbishment by a leading specialist in conservation and restoration of monuments and memorials will cost about £6,500. Much had already been raised through a donation by Veolia and the generosity of individuals who were central to the original concept and design.

The sculpture was commissioned by the Wilfred Owen Association to celebrate the centenary of Owen’s birth.