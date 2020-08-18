Advertising
Cyclist left with potentially serious injuries after Shrewsbury A5 crash
A cyclist in Shrewsbury has been left with potentially serious injuries after he was knocked off his bike near a roundabout.
The crash with a car happened on the A5 near to Edgebold Island at about 6pm yesterday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said one of its ambulances drove past the incident and stopped to help before a second ambulance was also sent to the scene.
The male casualty was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
The incident caused a bottleneck of traffic leading back to Dobbies roundabout and people were advised to find an alternative route.
West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre said: "Dobbies island in Shropshire is currently gridlocked due to an RTC between A488 Edgebold Roundabout & A5 to Hanwood. Please find an alternative route."
A WMAS spokesman said: "One of our ambulances came across a collision involving a car and a cyclist near to Edgebold Island on the A5 at 6.01pm last night.
"A second ambulance was also sent to the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the cyclist.
"He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment."
