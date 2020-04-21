Shrewsbury market traders stand and deliver

The popular market has seen a significant drop in footfall since the pandemic swept the nation. But traders have adapted quickly to launch and expand home delivery services, unlocking a whole new client base. Between them, they're racking up nearly 1,000 orders a week and providing a lifeline to front line workers and the elderly, as well as the general public.

Some may have thought market stallholders may be some of the worst-hit businesses by the coronavirus crisis given traditionally, it's about the experience of being in the thick of the action, as much as enjoying the goodies you buy.

But given many of these traders are selling essential items such as food and drink, and with supermarket shopping having its own issues during the pandemic, Shrewsbury's town centre market is having a different kind of success. It could change the way the traders operate for years to come, and even boost them in the long term.

JP Fruits, which has been in the market hall since 1922, set up an online delivery service. The brains behind the operation was owner John Painter's daughter Jodie, who started work on a website on the Saturday morning at the end of the first week of lockdown. It went live on the Sunday evening. It operates under the name Shropshire Veg Box, delivering to SY and TF postcodes.

John said: “The feedback from customers has been overwhelming. They are so grateful it’s fantastic, it makes it so worthwhile.”

As well as running a stall for customers in the market Corbett's Butchers was operating a wholesale business delivering to pubs and restaurants.

“As soon as the restaurant trade went we had to adapt very quickly to do home deliveries,” said proprietor Jon Sykes.

“They are a lot more complex. You have to do a lot more preparation, but I’m very grateful for them. It means we can keep running and keep the counter open in the market.”

Both Corbetts and John Bliss Butchers are delivering fruit and veg and other market produce to customers along with meat orders and working closely with the market’s greengrocers.

Maddocks Fruit and Veg also set up a busy delivery service overnight and staff are working long hours to keep up with hundreds of orders a week.

“It was a steep learning curve,” said owner Chris Maddocks. “We are extremely busy and we’ve got to keep on going for the customers, to keep the business afloat and carry on paying our staff.

“We have gained new customers and kept the customers we already have, so going forward the home deliveries are another string to our bow, another side of the business we can develop.

“All of us in the market are trying to provide the best product and the best service we can.”

Market facilities manager Kate Gittins said: “Traders have had to adapt quickly in difficult circumstances. They have done a magnificent job and, despite the challenges, there have been some real positives to come out of all this.

“Delivery services have been so successful that traders, who never previously offered a home delivery service, are now thinking of continuing with one permanently after the lockdown is lifted. We’re already looking into software that could support an online shop.

Kate added: “The deliveries have brought the market into contact with many new customers, who have been so impressed by the quality of produce, that they’ve said they’ll continue shopping with the market in the future instead of their local supermarket.”