£249 drive-in coronavirus tests in Shrewsbury

Summerfield Healthcare is offering tests at its Battlefield clinic. Professionals will carry out the tests while patients remain in their cars. Results are normally available within two working days.

Tests will also be available at Summerfield's Wolverhampton clinic.

The drive-in tests are available to anyone who feels they may be suffering from the Coronavirus and is looking for peace of mind.

Dr Grant Charlesworth-Jones, a GP and medical director at Summerfield Healthcare, said: “People are able to book an appointment over the phone and then drive to the testing stations where they remain in their cars as they are tested by staff in appropriate Personal Protective Equipment. Secured samples are then taken to the lab for testing.

“Shrewsbury testing is available in the morning and Wolverhampton testing takes place at lunchtimes. This allows time to deliver the samples to the laboratory in the afternoon in order to get the results out as quickly as possible.

Testing in Shrewsbury will be carried out at the clinic based in Charlesworth Court, Hotspur Park, Knights Way, Battlefield, SY1 3FB, while Wolverhampton testing takes place at Summerfield Road, WV1 4PR.