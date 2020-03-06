Future of Shropshire credit union is bright after £50,000 boost

The board of trustees of Just Credit Union has approved an investment of more than £50,000 which they say will secure the co-operative’s long-term future and provide members with online access to accounts and transactions.

Karen Farrow, chief officer of Just Credit Union, said: “Just Credit Union has provided ethical financial services to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin for 20 years and we intend to remain relevant as well as continuing to meet our members needs for the coming decades.

“Making this significant investment in a new website and back office system will ensure we can continue to be relevant and meet the changing needs of our members.”

Mark Perez, chair of the credit union, said: “We face challenges that could not be envisaged when the credit union was established and the level of online competition for savings, loans, and transactional products continues to grow.

“We were able to make this investment because the credit union has built a very solid financial base.

"It will make us attractive and accessible and help us continue to build a viable social business for the coming decades for the benefit of our members, local residents and community.”

Ms Farrow added: “Members can already apply for loans and membership online at www.justcreditunion.org where they will see additional on-line services rolled out over the coming months.

“Excellent personal service will, however, remain core to what we do and members will still be able to access our services by post, telephone or in person.”

Advertising

Just Credit Union’s annual general meeting will be held at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on March 11 when members will be able to find out more about the investment.

The AGM will start at 6pm and free refreshments will be provided.

RSVP to Just Credit Union by the end of today.