Flipping good Shrove Tuesday for Shrewsbury care home residents

The Mount House and Severn View care home hosted its annual pancake celebration which was enjoyed by all.

Head chef Steffi Pritchard whipped up and flipped more than 100 pancakes and served them with a range of savoury and sweet fillings for staff and residents to tuck into.

She said: "My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time.

"I like experimenting with the fillings. The residents’ favourites are spinach and cheese, chocolate spread and banana, and of course, good old fashioned lemon and sugar."

Jodie Driver and Joe Cieciora ahead of the pancake race

The afternoon culminated in a pancake flipping competition, followed by a race around the home.

And the residents did not let age get in their way.

Ruth Harsum even took part in the race from her wheelchair, guided by carer Jodie Driver, and took on chef Steffi.

The Mount House and Severn View provides residential and nursing care for 58 residents from respite care to long-term stays.