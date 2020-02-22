Mistakes must not be repeated in Shrewsbury transport scheme

Councillor Alan Mosley says there must be no repeat of the hold-ups surrounding the work on Pride Hill with work over-running by several months and a change in contractor.

His warning came as Shrewsbury's Business Improvement Scheme said it couldn't support phase two of the transport scheme which began in Mardol this week as is expected to last much of the year.

"I am aware of the controversy in Shrewsbury, mainly about the design of the scheme and the quality of the materials to be used," he said.

"Shropshire council should be more aware of the medium and the long term future of the town. There needs to be better pedestrian priority and a proper landscaping scheme."

"However the scheme is going ahead and we do not want any repeat of the disaster of the previous phase."

Councillor Mosley said the success of the scheme was vital for residents, visitors and all those who did business in the town centre.

"Close scrutiny is essential and there must be constant monitoring of its progression to avoid the awful problems of the past. I myself will be keeping a close eye on how this phase proceeds as I am sure will others."

The councillor was on of many people who were scathing over the length of time that work on Pride Hill took.

Barriers were first set up at the top of Pride Hill in April 2018 and were expected to be completed by last November.

But when it became apparent that work was months behind schedule it was temporarily suspended for the Christmas break in a bid to encourage trade during the festive season.

Shropshire Council said the contractor , Casey, failed to meet the deadline and took the contract from the company.

Telford company, McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd, took over in February last year and completed the work in time for a new deadline set by the council.

Phase two of the plan includes improvements to footways, crossing points, road signs, street furniture and road surfaces.

Contractors moved onto Mardol this week to carry out the work between Smithfield Road and Bellstone, on Roushill, Mardol and Claremont Street.

New natural stone kerb lines will be constructed to provide wider footways on these roads and there will be new pedestrian crossing points.