Shrewsbury Town mourns death of 'friendly and warm' life member Ruth

Ruth Williams was one of the club's life-members and had a long association with the club stretching back more than 60 years.

She owned the Abbey Gardens Hotel, and in the mid 60s when the club's then-manager Arthur Rowley was looking for a place to put up the club's newest young players, he turned to Ruth.

She continued to host young players over the years and was fondly remembered by all those she looked after.

A spokesman for the club said: "Everyone at Shrewsbury Town were very saddened to hear about the passing of club life-member Ruth Williams. She has had a lifetime association with the club as a fan and also in a number of roles.

"In later years she became life-member of the club and was a regular supporter both home and away up until very recently.

"She will be greatly missed by everyone connected to the club, and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."

Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley added: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ruth’s family and friends at this very sad time.

"She was a big part of this club for most of her life and was always a friendly and warm person.

Advertising

"Her generosity and time given to help many of the young players feel settled at the club will never be forgotten by those players.

"Everyone at the club will miss Ruth, and we will miss seeing her on matchdays.”

Ruth met with many of football's famous faces including David Moyes, former manager of Manchester United and now manager of West Ham.