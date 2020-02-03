Advertising
Two-car crash causes rush hour delays on A458 near Shrewsbury
Emergency services were called out to a two-car crash on the A458 near Shrewsbury which caused rush hour delays this morning.
The incident happened near Halfway House at about 7.20am.
West Midlands Ambulance Service treated one casualty and West Mercia Police was also at the scene.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances including the rescue tender to the collision involving two saloon vehicles.
Crews attended from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington to make the vehicles electrically safe using small tools.
Most Read
'British law is broken': Shropshire campaigner speaks after Court of Appeal refuses permission for judicial review on assisted dying
From Salop to Sierra Leone: Taxi driver pays for Shrewsbury supporting kids to watch Liverpool clash in Africa
Record numbers of frontline health workers in Shropshire receive flu jab – but hundreds are missing out
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.