Menu

Advertising

Two-car crash causes rush hour delays on A458 near Shrewsbury

By Rory Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Emergency services were called out to a two-car crash on the A458 near Shrewsbury which caused rush hour delays this morning.

The incident happened near Halfway House at about 7.20am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service treated one casualty and West Mercia Police was also at the scene.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances including the rescue tender to the collision involving two saloon vehicles.

Crews attended from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington to make the vehicles electrically safe using small tools.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Transport
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News