BT team rally round for charity

Jane Lewis, a data quality executive, and her colleagues raised more than £1,176 recently at an annual fundraiser which included a tombola with more than 200 prizes, a selection of home-baked cakes and samosas, and a raffle for gift vouchers. Money was split between Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, Severn Hospice and North Staffs LinkLine.

Supporting Age UK’s network of dementia support groups and respite care is, for Jane and many others, a way of saying thank you. Recently Jane has been nursing her mother-in-law through dementia, and was shown around Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s new dementia respite service in Shrewsbury

“Charity fundraising enables people to come together as part of a team giving back to the local community,” said Jane.

“It brings colleagues, family and friends together – to bake cakes, donate gifts for the tombola and give their time to help. Everyone is focused with one aim, to raise as much money as we can!

“Age UK STW is doing tremendous work providing respite care for people with dementia and at the charity’s recent Platinum Appeal launch, I was able to learn more about other vital support the charity provides within the community.

“Our annual fundraising event has been held for the past four years and is supported by family members and friends as well as colleagues. I am extremely touched by the level of enthusiasm this event receives and the generosity of our team and their families. It is very rewarding for us all to be able to support the local charities.”

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Giving to charity can often be a personal thing, and we are always grateful to those who choose our cause to get behind. All of us at Age UK STW would like to thank the team at Shrewsbury BT telephone exchange for their generous donation of £400, which will go towards our vital services supporting older people across the county.”