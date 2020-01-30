Shrewsbury Town club shop sales rocket after FA Cup success

The number of orders have spiked by a staggering 75 per cent, according to Sib Hayes and Simon Evans in the official club shop.

Orders for merchandise came from as far as Russia, USA, Samoa and Brazil.

Sib said: "Aside from Christmas which is a busy spell for us, we generally walk into modest number of orders for delivery to what is mainly an SY/TF postcode and every so often a few to an address overseas.

"We were delighted to see that since the Liverpool game orders have spiked and we have now despatched more than 100 orders over the past two days.

"The best thing about it was that a huge majority of these orders were from first time customers, and a large portion of these were overseas - places like Belgium, France, the States and even Russia, which is absolutely fantastic for the football club as a whole."

Salop did their fans proud in the fourth round FA Cup with an incredible comeback from 2-0 down against the Premier League leaders, European champions and World Club Cup winners.

The club will head to Anfield next week for the replay, which is expected to bring another windfall worth well over £100,000, and hopefully yet more new fans.

But they will be taking on youthful Reds, managed by under-23s chief Neil Critchley, as Jurgen Klopp has controversially vowed to stick to the planned winter break.

Simon is hoping however that the tie will encourage another boost in sales.

He added: "The Emirates FA Cup run really has put us on the map, and while our intentions ahead of the game was to paint the stands Blue and Amber, it appears we have stretched a little further than that.

"So we have to say a massive thank you to all of you, for getting behind both your club, and your club shop."

Now Sam Ricketts' side has an added incentive to progress as they will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea if they win on Merseyside.

The Cup fifth-round tie is set to take place on or around March 4.