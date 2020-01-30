Teenage girl missing from Shrewsbury is thought to be in Sussex

Trinity Gibbs was last seen in the B&M store in Lancaster Road, Shrewsbury, at around 7.15pm on January 24, when it is believed she may have left the car park as a passenger in a blue 58 plate Vauxhall Corsa.

She is described as white, around 5ft 3in, with burgundy coloured hair cut into a bob. She was last seen wearing black leggings, white Air Force One trainers, a grey Puma top and a grey scarf.

Officers continue to be concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or has any information to get in touch as soon as possible by calling Sussex Police on 101 and quoting their incident number 1463 27/01.