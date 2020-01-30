Menu

Advertising

Teenage girl missing from Shrewsbury is thought to be in Sussex

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A teenager who has been missing from Shrewsbury since Friday is now thought be in Sussex.

Trinity Gibbs

Trinity Gibbs was last seen in the B&M store in Lancaster Road, Shrewsbury, at around 7.15pm on January 24, when it is believed she may have left the car park as a passenger in a blue 58 plate Vauxhall Corsa.

She is described as white, around 5ft 3in, with burgundy coloured hair cut into a bob. She was last seen wearing black leggings, white Air Force One trainers, a grey Puma top and a grey scarf.

Officers continue to be concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or has any information to get in touch as soon as possible by calling Sussex Police on 101 and quoting their incident number 1463 27/01.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News