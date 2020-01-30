Mayor's awards to honour the great and the good in Shrewsbury

The town’s annual civic awards ceremony takes place in April, and Shrewsbury Mayor Phil Gillam is asking businesses, organisations and individuals to put forward those who they believe deserve recognition.

The awards are now in their eleventh year and there are two new categories for 2020.

Nominations are invited in a total of nine categories, which will be judged by a panel of members and officers of the town council, with the winners revealed at an awards evening in the lecture theatre of University Centre Shrewsbury at the Guildhall on April 29.

Councillor Gillam will also present his special awards to people he has met throughout his mayoral year and who have played a key part in helping make Shrewsbury a special place to live and work.

The awards categories are:

Built Heritage Award – which recognises the achievements of individuals, organisations and companies that own buildings in Shrewsbury and have worked towards enhancing the built heritage through new development in sympathetic heritage settings to re-use and also the conversion of existing buildings.

Business Award – this award acknowledges the work of businesses, organisations and individuals who have contributed to the economy of the town, be it through providing job opportunities, business expansion or general promotion and marketing of the town. Not-for-profit organisations are also considered in this category.

Climate Emergency Award – this brand new award for 2020 recognises the work of individuals, groups, organisations and businesses that have undertaken activity to raise awareness of climate emergency locally, promoted efficiency and sustainable use of resources or undertaken initiatives to reduce the impact of carbon.

Community Award – this award celebrates the work of community groups and individuals who have contributed to the social wellbeing of the town from major community projects to someone who looks out for their neighbours.

Courtesy Award – this award recognises individuals, companies or organisations within Shrewsbury who have taken extra measures in promoting Shrewsbury as a friendly and courteous place.

Environmental Award – this award celebrates the work of organisations, community groups and individuals who have contributed to enhancing the environment and promoting the green space around Shrewsbury.

Tourism Award – acknowledging businesses, individuals, groups and organisations who have contributed to tourism within the town.

Youth Award – this award acknowledges the work of schools, groups and individuals who have contributed to the wellbeing of young people within the town. This includes young people who have shown great initiative as well as organisations that have promoted the wellbeing of young people locally.

Lifetime Achievement Award – this new award will be given to one person who in the view of the mayor has provided distinguished services and has made a significant impact to the Shrewsbury community over a sustained period.

Councillor Gillam said: “I am delighted that the annual mayor’s awards provides residents of Shrewsbury the opportunity to acknowledge all of those people who go that extra mile in helping to put the pride into our wonderful town.

"I have met so many unsung heroes during my time as mayor and this is a fantastic way to recognise and say thank you for their contribution.

“If you know of anyone who has made an impact within their community, I would encourage members of the public to visit the town council’s website and complete the nomination form online.”

Nomination forms can be completed on the at shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/mayor-shrewsbury-awards

Any queries can be directed to the mayor's secretary on 01743 257655 or email carol.pullen@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk

The closing date for completed entries is March 20.