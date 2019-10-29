Commuters face delays into Birmingham as train breaks down

Those travelling along the West Midlands Railway route between Shrewsbury and Birmingham, including those getting on at Wolverhampton, may face delays.

Trips from Walsall and Rugeley, as well as those travelling from Liverpool, Manchester and Southampton may also have been affected.

A broken down train near Coseley was first reported at about 8am this morning, but has now been repaired and is on the move.

People may still face delays, with issues expected until about 11am.

It was reported that there were also problems travelling out of Birmingham last night.