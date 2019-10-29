Menu

Advertising

Commuters face delays into Birmingham as train breaks down

By Mat Growcott | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Commuters were facing disruptions this morning because of a broken down train.

Those travelling along the West Midlands Railway route between Shrewsbury and Birmingham, including those getting on at Wolverhampton, may face delays.

Trips from Walsall and Rugeley, as well as those travelling from Liverpool, Manchester and Southampton may also have been affected.

A broken down train near Coseley was first reported at about 8am this morning, but has now been repaired and is on the move.

People may still face delays, with issues expected until about 11am.

It was reported that there were also problems travelling out of Birmingham last night.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Telford Transport
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News