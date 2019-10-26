Volunteers clock up 195 years of support for Severn Hospice

The hospice, which cares for families living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales, relies on more than 1,400 volunteers to support its work.

Helping out on everything from the charity’s wards and shops to its offices, gardens and governing body, their combined contribution is estimated to save the charity £2 million a year.

And three of those invited to the special tea at the charity’s Shrewsbury hospice – Valerie Paterson, Audrey Pooke and Muriel Edwards – have been helping out from the very beginning in 1989.

All three are now part of the hospice’s flower arranging team, adding colour, fragrance and beauty to its wards and corridors with their displays.

Val and Audrey, both from Shrewsbury, started together and have become firm friends. They are also part of the hospice’s West Shrewsbury Support Group which each year raises more than £12,000.

Wonderful

“Both my parents received hospice care and I wanted to put something back,” said Val, who has previously helped out on the hospice’s wards.

Audrey added: “I’ve always thought it was a good idea to help other people and you get so much out of it.”

In her time she has volunteered as a driver, taking patients to and from the hospice for day appointments, and produced two cookery books with contributions of favourite recipes from celebrities.

Muriel, from Shrewsbury, said: “It’s a wonderful place here. I just wanted to do something to help and flowers are my best thing. It’s an honour to be able to do something like this."

Phil Brannon, who manages the hospice’s volunteers, said: “I don’t know where we’d be without them. They are so important to the hospice and make a contribution right across everything we do.

“It’s always a pleasure to be able to show how much we value their support and the least we can do is give them a special tea to mark their long service.”