Shrewsbury walk to stop Multiple Sclerosis

The MS Society this week launched its biggest fundraising appeal ever. Its Stop MS Appeal aims to raise £100 million over a 10 year period to accelerate new research and stop MS.

Leading scientists agree MS could be stopped, with treatments for everyone in late stage trials by 2025.

This revelation follows a series of scientific discoveries.

Shrewsbury MS Society member, Pam Newall, has organised a one kilometre walk in The Quarry tomorrow at 11am. She and other members of the group will be attempting to walk from close to the St Julian's Friars car park towards Kingsland Bridge and back again.

Pam, who herself has MS, has already raised £1,800.

David Robbins from the Shrewsbury group will be supporting his wife on the walk.

"If it is successful, our group will owe a debt of gratitude to Pam Newall for all her hard work to get the walk off the ground," he said.

"We are hoping to get close to £2,500 in aid of the appeal."

Nick Moberly, chief executive of the MS Society, said: “Research has got us to a critical point, and we can see a future where nobody needs to worry about MS getting worse. That means not living in fear you’ll be reliant on a wheelchair, or one day lose your independence.

“We believe we can stop MS, and the worldwide research community is coming together to help us achieve our ambitious goal. But we need to act now, and we need help. This campaign is the first step in reaching a vital new audience, and we are so incredibly grateful to all the amazing people who have helped make it possible.”