Deer brought low by barbed wire is rescued after struggle near Shrewsbury

The RSPCA were called to rescue a male fallow deer who was caught up in a twine fence when his antlers became entwined at a field at Longnor, near Shrewsbury last Friday.

The fencing had begun to tighten around his neck as he tried to free himself and he’d also become wrapped in some nearby barbed wire.

A member of the public who spotted the frightened deer alerted the RSPCA.

Chief Inspector Kelly Lake was sent to the scene and spent over two hours helping to free the animal.

She said: “The deer’s antlers were stuck in the wire and as he tried to free himself it made the situation worse and he became more entangled. There was also some barbed wire nearby which had also wrapped around him.

'Very frightened'

“Obviously he was very frightened and because of that it took a while to cut him free – but as soon as we did he ran off uninjured.

“Sadly, we do get contacted regularly about animals trapped in fencing and netting – often animals like hedgehogs and badgers.

"As these animals are generally nocturnal, they have normally been trapped and struggled all night and so by the time they are found in the morning, they can have very serious injuries.

“Sometimes they can be struggling for so long to free themselves that they suffer horrific injuries – sometimes fatal.”

If you spot a trapped animal do not try and free it yourself, but call the RSPCA national cruelty and advice line on 0300 1234 999.

For more advice on what to do if you find a wild animal in need of help, visit the RSPCA’s website: www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/injuredanimals