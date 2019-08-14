Shrewsbury care home cook braves the shave for charity

Lynne Ford works at Sabrina House in Longden Road.

The 67-year-old has been helping to raise funds to buy a sensory table for the care home, which will cost £4,000.

She recently had her hair shaved off at Chanelle Hair Salon in Longden Coleham and has raised almost £400.

Before

Lynne, who has worked at the care home for almost a decade, said: “It was my idea. One of the cooks had their head shaved for Macmillan. I was nervous but once it was done it was fine. I’ve raised nearly £400 so far. It’s really good and I’m grateful to everyone who has donated.

“The sensory table will be brilliant. It’s something a bit different for them to experience.”

The salon also donated a voucher which will be one of the prizes in the care home’s raffle, which will raise even more funds towards the cost of the table.

Three members of staff who work for the care home or its sister agency Abbey Care Direct are also doing a sponsored skydive towards the cause.