Classic cars on show in Severn Hospice fundraiser

The annual classic vehicle rally, now in its 10th year, is on August 11, and is organised by David Sear of Telford Centre Rotary Club, which also supplies volunteers on the day.

Last year it raised over £7,000 for the hospice.

Some of the entrants will undertake a planned rally route from the Severn Hospice in Telford, and others a course from the hospice in Shrewsbury, meeting at Attingham Park from noon.

Among other attractions are the Telfordaires and Shifnal Ukulele Band.

There will be a large marquee sponsored by Rybrook of Shrewsbury, and the latest BMW electric cars will be there, as well as stalls and activities.