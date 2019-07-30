100-litre diesel spillage closes A49 near Shrewsbury

100 litres of diesel spilled onto the A49, close to the village of Bayston Hill following the accident, which happened just before lunchtime.

The road was closed between Dobbies Island and Church Stretton while specialists were called to treat the spillage.

A49 closed in both directions from Dobbies Roundabout to Chursc Stretton due to a fuel spillage near Bayston Hill. Possibly closes for several hours. ⁦⁦@BBCShropshire⁩ . 1324 https://t.co/3geayU943j — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) July 30, 2019

Traffic was queuing on all approaches.