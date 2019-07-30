Menu

100-litre diesel spillage closes A49 near Shrewsbury

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Motorists were facing delays this afternoon when a road between Shrewsbury and the south of the county was closed following an accident.

100 litres of diesel spilled onto the A49, close to the village of Bayston Hill following the accident, which happened just before lunchtime.

The road was closed between Dobbies Island and Church Stretton while specialists were called to treat the spillage.

Traffic was queuing on all approaches.

