Outreach service for armed forces in Shrewsbury

Keir Hurst from Wace Morgan Solicitors will be attending to give an overview of the schemes from 11am until 12pm.

The outreach support service takes place the first and third Monday of every month from 10am until 2pm at the cafe. The relaxed and friendly sessions are open to military personnel, veterans and their families.

Sean McCarthy, Shropshire Council’s sports development and Armed Forces Covenant officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Keir Hurst and hope that this will be of interest to many.

“The military community can sometimes find it difficult to access the advice they need once they leave the Armed Forces. The sessions will give serving personnel veterans and their families access to a support network which understands their background and needs – in a friendly and relaxed environment. Through this targeted advice and guidance, these people will be fully supported to lead independent lives within Shropshire.”

The outreach service has made possible through the Armed Forces Covenant Grant Scheme – a scheme that gives financial support to local projects which strengthen the ties and mutual understanding between members of the Armed Forces community and the wider community in which they live.

The service has initially been supported by the Royal British Legion, SSAFA, Combat Stress, Walking with the Wounded and Shropshire Council, but the service will be working closely with a number of other charities, and local organisations and businesses moving forward.

Other outreach events will also be held throughout the county. For further information, people can visit shropshire.gov.uk/support-for-armed-forces-personnel-veterans-and-families.