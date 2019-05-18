St George group gives £400 to worthy causes

Four groups were given £100 each, presented by Clive and Barbara Blakeway.

They were 1119 ATC Squadron, the Veterans Orthopaedic Service Appeal, Derwen @ Walford Pathway Students, and Studio J Dance, Tern Hill.

Throughout the year the society raises funds through various functions and also has a full social calendar, organising lunches, days out and visits to local places of interest.

The society aims to recognise and celebrate the achievements of English heroes, leaders, sportsmen and women, artists and innovators and also organises events to promote the understanding of English values, heritage and traditions and raise money for local charities.