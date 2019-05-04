Shrewsbury police officers honoured for saving two-year-old's life

PC Richard Owen was at his home in Shrewsbury on March 30 last year with his wife, their son Toby and PC Campbell Health, when the boy swallowed a rubber ball which got lodged in the back of his throat.

With the help of his colleague, PC Owen managed to dislodge the ball enough to clear a small airway in his son's throat.

However, Toby was unconscious and they began to administer CPR until the paramedic arrives and removed the ball using specialist equipment.

Now PCs Heath and Owen have received Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificates for their actions.

As well as the awards, they were personally praised by Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society.

He said: “It’s difficult to imagine the horror of a parent faced with a situation like this. But the two officers who have no doubt faced many daunting situations kept cool heads and succeeded in their life and death battle to save the little boy.

“They did a wonderful job and thankfully he went on to make a full recovery. They both richly deserve the awards they are to receive.

“At the same time this is another case which emphasises the need for as many people as possible to learn how to administer CPR. I’m sure no-one who learns the procedure ever wants to be called on to use it, but as this incident shows, it can, as it did here make the difference between life and death.”

The Society also awards non health care professionals who perform a successful resuscitation. Since it was set up the Society has considered over 87,000 cases and made over 200,000 awards. The Society is a registered charity which receives no public funding and is dependent on voluntary donations.