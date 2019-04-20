Appeal for help to keep path open

Chris Jones, who keeps the Albion Vaults in Castle Foregate, is seeking to ensure that the pathway from his pub to Chester Street is kept open as a public right of way.

He said to do this he needs to prove that the pathway was has been in common use for 20 years, and is asking for people who have used the pathway at any time since the 1960s to get in touch.

"People who used to work in Chester Street often used the passage to get to the pub after work," he said. "I would like to hear from anybody that used to use it."

Anybody able to help can email him on Jus@Shropshirebeers.co.uk