Emergency services rush to rescue woman from Ellesmere canal

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance, scrambled to Wharf Road at 4.30am.

Crews rescued one woman from the canal and she was left in the care of ambulance and police.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 4:30am on Friday, 8 December, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as water rescue.

"Five fire appliances including the water rescue unit were mobilised from Ellesmere, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Tweedale. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were: the land ambulance service and the police.

