Ellesmere social club elects its first woman president

Dr Josephine Jutson takes over from former mayor Paul Goulbourne to lead the town’s Probus Club for the next 12 months.

Probus is an international organisation for retired and semi-retired people with a business or professional background.

The Ellesmere club was founded in 1989 with 16 members. But until three years ago, there were no women, even though the club had made efforts to change its all-male image.

Now, there are eight women among an overall membership of 63, and Dr Jutson is hoping more will sign up.

“As the first woman to become president, I hope it will encourage more women to join and help give momentum in the direction of greater involvement in the club where I am certain they will be warmly welcomed by the present members,” she said.

Born in North Somerset, Dr Jutson moved to Gloucestershire with her husband in 1964 and then to Gobowen in 1991. She has lived in St Martins for 10 years.

Her career has included a research post in the School of Chemistry at Bristol University, research chemistry within the electricity supply industry, including Berkeley Nuclear Laboratories, and research chemistry in the cable industry.

With ages ranging from 60s to the mid-90s the Probus club’s membership covers a wide variety of interests and occupations from all walks of life. They include former teachers, engineers, accountants and police officers together with civil servants and ex-service personnel, a retired clergyman and others who’ve worked in industry, agriculture and the media.

Meetings are held at the Comrades’ Club on the first and third Thursday of the month throughout the winter and the first Thursday during the summer.

Those interested are asked to visit the Ellesmere Probus Club Facebook page.