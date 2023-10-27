Vito calls time but says he will continue to repair clocks and watches

Vito Sanchi then and now

Vito Sanchi will close his shop in Ellesmere at the end of the day on Tuesday , to coincide with his 74th birthday.

He says he would love to see someone take up the reins.

"I would love to see a similar shop carry on in the town, to pass on the baton and give a new trader any help and advice they would like," he said.

Vito himself moved to Ellesmere 38 years ago to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps as a watch and clockmaker.

Jeweller Vito Sanchi at his jewellery shop in Ellesmere almost 20 years ago.

He said: “I have enjoyed my time in Ellesmere but like all good things, it must come to an end and I have decided to close down the retail side of my business."

Vito will continue to repair watches and clocks and he says that he is busier than ever.

"When we were in lockdown it was good to concentrate on the repair side of the business, that is what I love the most.

"I will miss all the customers who have come into the shop over the years but will still see them in and around Ellesmere."

Vito says he feels very much part of the community and was a community governor at the Lakelands secondary school for many years.