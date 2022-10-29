The final fling for Halloween pumpkins in Ellesmere

Preparing the trebuchet to fire

On November 6 young and old alike are invited to take their Halloween pumpkins to the Birch Road recreation field to be flung from a Trebuchet, a medieval siege engine.

The free event, from 2-4pm is being brought to the town by Fizzgigs, the local community arts group.

It was the brain-child of Fizzgigs member, Peter Cartlidge.

"The trebuchet was originally used for an outdoor theatrical show we put on, but it seemed a shame not to use it for something else," he said.

"About 500 kilos of ballast will be in the trebuchet bucket which will be pulled into position for every pumpkin fling.’

"Operating the trebuchet is hard work so come early to be sure your pumpkin gets thrown."

Last year, over 150 people attended the event and 51 pumpkins of all weights and sizes were flung in the afternoon.

Mirjana Garland, Chair of Fizzgigs said: "It is a serious matter as well as fun. Visitors are encouraged to name their pumpkins and each throw will be recorded. The record, set last year, is currently with a pumpkin called Derek which achieved an impressive 85 metres."